Dr Karan Singh conferred Certificate of Honour by WBR London

He was presented this ‘Certificate of Honour’ by Santosh Shukla, a Supreme Court advocate and president of the World Book of Records.

G D Sharma, the Principal Secretary to Dr Karan Singh, in a statement issued to press, said, “the rare honour to Dr Karan Singh, a renowned personality par excellence known globally as a great philosopher, thinker and a seasoned politician, has been conferred in WBR 2022 edition for his matchless contribution in fields of Hinduism, the environment, education, interfaith harmony, literature and music for the past over 70 years. While the great philosopher’s popularity is not subject to awards and honours, but definitely this honour has brought laurels to the people of Jammu and Kashmir in particular.”