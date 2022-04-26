Dr Karan Singh conferred Certificate of Honour by WBR London

New Delhi, Apr 26: Former Member Parliament Dr Karan Singh was conferred a Certificate of Honour by the World Book of Records (WBR) London on Tuesday for his “tremendous contribution in multiple fields.”
He was presented this ‘Certificate of Honour’ by Santosh Shukla, a Supreme Court advocate and president of the World Book of Records.
G D Sharma, the Principal Secretary to Dr Karan Singh, in a statement issued to press, said, “the rare honour to Dr Karan Singh, a renowned personality par excellence known globally as a great philosopher, thinker and a seasoned politician, has been conferred in WBR 2022 edition for his matchless contribution in fields of Hinduism, the environment, education, interfaith harmony, literature and music for the past over 70 years. While the great philosopher’s popularity is not subject to awards and honours, but definitely this honour has brought laurels to the people of Jammu and Kashmir in particular.”
According to Sharma, the World Book of Records is one of the leading organizations in international certification of world records. “It works intercontinental from all continents with a global network. It recognizes potential talent and capabilities in world records through international certification. It also honours personalities and lists places of outstanding contribution for humanity and universal peace,” he said.
On being recognized by World Book of Records, London (UK), Dr Karan Singh was congratulated by Virendra Sharma Member of Parliament, England; Dr Diwakar Sukul, chairman World Book of Records, London and Santosh Shukla president WBR besides other dignitaries.