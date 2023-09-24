Dr Siyarah to represent India at International day of Peace in Thailand

New Delhi: Dr Siyarah, a highly accomplished Indian Fashion Designer and model, known for her outstanding achievements and commitment to peace, is set to represent India at the prestigious 2023 International Day of Peace.

A statement said that the event, co-hosted by the United Peace Keepers Federal (UNPKFC), the Jamaica National Commission for UNESCO, and Adventure of Humanity, will take place on September 24 at the Royal Thai Airforce in Bangkok, Thailand. This global gathering is dedicated to promoting sustainable development and fostering a better world through the ideals of peace and harmony.

"In 2022, Dr Siyarah received the prestigious Bharat Bhushan Award from IHRA & International Peace Corps for her exemplary work in advocating for voiceless animals and her unwavering commitment to promoting peace,

The International Day of Peace, observed annually, serves as a symbol of worldwide solidarity for peace and an opportunity to strengthen the ideals of peace both within and among all nations and peoples."

"This year's event promises to be a remarkable gathering of key influencers and global leaders who have dedicated themselves to the cause of peace, with the participation of renowned organizations like the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), Adventure of Humanity, members of royal families, government bodies, and honourable embassies, among others," it said.