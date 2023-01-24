Draft amendments proposed to Information Technology Rules 2021

In a statement, the society said that it is of the view that the proposed amendment will seriously impact the functioning of the Press in India, and hand over the responsibility of checking statements relating to the Central government to an agency of the Central government and imbue it with the power of the law. “This can give rise to mischief as it will allow the Central government to arm itself with powers to proscribe any criticism of its actions,”it said .

“By its own definition, the Press Information Bureau “is the nodal agency of the Government of India to disseminate information to the print and electronic media on government policies, programmes, initiatives and achievements,” the statement added.