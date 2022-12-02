Drone with 5.60 kg heroin seized along Indo-Pak border

Chandigarh, Dec 2: Punjab Police on Friday foiled a major drug smuggling bid by Pakistan-based smugglers with the recovery of five packets of heroin, weighing 5.60 kg, along with a hexacopter drone, which was used to drop the consignment, during a search operation at the border area of Khemkaran in Tarn Taran.
The operation was carried out with the support of the Border Security Force (BSF), a statement by the government said.
Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said after noticing the drone movement in the India-Pakistan border on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, police teams from Tarn Taran district shared the pin-pointed inputs with the BSF and jointly conducted a search operation in the area, which was just 2 km away from the border.
"During the search, a blue and black coloured hexacopter drone (model E616S) along with black tape-wrapped five packets of heroin weighing 5.60 kg was found lying in the agricultural land of a local resident," he said, adding the preliminary investigations suggest this drone was found to be having modern technology and it could lift a good amount of weight.
This is the third such drone recovered by the Tarn Taran Police in less than a week.