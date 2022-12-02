Drone with 5.60 kg heroin seized along Indo-Pak border

The operation was carried out with the support of the Border Security Force (BSF), a statement by the government said.

Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said after noticing the drone movement in the India-Pakistan border on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, police teams from Tarn Taran district shared the pin-pointed inputs with the BSF and jointly conducted a search operation in the area, which was just 2 km away from the border.