Droupadi Murmu’s village wants prosperity for her as President

Taranisen is the brother of President-elect Droupadi Murmu, who lives along with his family at Uparbeda village, about 20 kilometres from Rairangpur in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district.

Though the residents of Uperbeda village are poor, they are highly satisfied that Murmu has made them proud. Her being sworn in as the President of India in the 75th year of Independence has added to their joy.