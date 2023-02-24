Drug abuse a matter of national concern: Lok Sabha Speaker

"Drug abuse is a matter of national concern and this was discussed in detail at this conference. We must save our youth from drug abuse," said Birla. He was addressing the concluding session of the two-day 19th annual conference of Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) India zone-III at Sikkim Legislative Assembly, Gangtok.

In his concluding remarks, the Lok Sabha Speaker appealed to the governments to prepare action plans to curb drug abuse and peddling in their respective states. If needed, we will make stronger laws, he said.