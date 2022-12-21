Drug dealers may term them Golden Triangle and Golden Crescent but for us and our youth they are Death Triangle and Death Crescent: Amit Shah

The Home Minister said that states are free to seek help of agencies like NIA and NCB, wherever the scope of investigation involves their jurisdiction and also if foreign territory is involved. Referring to the “Golden Triangle” and “Golden Crescent” (the nations from where drugs are supplied into India), the Home Minister said that he refers to them as “Death Triangle” and “Golden Triangle”. Listing the various measures taken by the Centre to counter the problem, the minister said that mapping of drug routes has been done in 472 districts and two years down the line, the situation will arise when criminals involved in drugs racket would be punished.

Shah said that drug addicts are victims and their rehabilitation is the most important aspect, on which the government is working and several rehabilitation measures are being undertaken for their treatment. However, those who are plying drugs, for them the government has no mercy and they need to be punished.