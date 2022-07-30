‘During pandemic, all stakeholders showcased India’s tradition of service before self’

New Delhi: When the world doubted India's ability to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, the country's professionals rose to the occasion and stakeholders came together to showcase the tradition of "service before self" in action, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Saturday.

"We followed the lockdown protocols and health advisories to the best of our abilities. This allowed us to become the first country to tread back on the path of positive growth trajectory in the following year," he said.

The minister was presiding over the fourth Foundation Day-cum-Convocation Day of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Medical Sciences (ABVIMS) and Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital.