Dying declaration cannot be sole basis for conviction: Supreme Court

While considering a criminal appeal, a bench of Justices BR Gavai, JB Pardiwala and Prashant Kumar Mishra said that courts are required to satisfy themselves that the dying declaration is reliable and truthful before placing any reliance upon it.

“There is no hard and fast rule for determining when a dying declaration should be accepted; the duty of the Court is to decide this question in the facts and surrounding circumstances of the case and be fully convinced of the truthfulness of the same,” it said.