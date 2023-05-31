EAM Jaishankar to participate In BRICS, visit South Africa, Namibia

New Delhi: South Africa and the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Dr Naledi Pandor, are hosting the BRICS meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs and International Relations on June 1, in Cape Town.
Minister Pandor, as the Chair of the BRICS Ministerial Meeting, has invited fifteen Foreign Ministers from Africa and the global south to a "Friends of BRICS" meeting to be held on June 2.
External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar (EAM) will visit South Africa from June 1-3 to participate in the BRICS Foreign Ministers meeting being held in Capetown.
Besides attending the meeting, he will also hold a bilateral meeting with his South African counterpart Naledi Pandor. He will call on the President of South Africa and is expected to hold bilateral meetings with other BRICS Foreign Ministers and participating 'Friends of BRICS' Ministers from other countries.
He will also have an interaction with the Indian Diaspora in Capetown.
BRICS is the acronym for an emerging-market bloc that groups Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa; South Africa assumed the BRICS presidency on January 1, taking over from China.
EAM will, after that, visit Namibia from June 4-6. It will be the first visit by an External Affairs Minister of India to the Republic of Namibia. During the visit, EAM will call on the country's top leadership and meet with other Ministers of the government.
EAM will also co-chair the inaugural Session of the Joint Commission Meeting with the Namibian Deputy Prime Minister/ Foreign Minister, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah
EAM's visit to South Africa and Namibia from June 1- 6 is expected to strengthen India's bilateral relations with these two countries further.