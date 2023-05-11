EAM Jaishankar to visit Bangladesh, Sweden, Belgium

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar is embarking on an official visit to Bangladesh, Sweden, and Belgium from 11 to 16 May 2023.

Starting with Dhaka, he will participate in the 6th edition of the Indian Ocean Conference, where he will be joined by President of Mauritius H.E. Prithvirajsing Roopun, Vice President of Maldives H.E. Mr. Faisal Naseem, and Prime Minister of Bangladesh H.E. Sheikh Hasina, among other dignitaries.

From there, EAM Jaishankar will head to Sweden to participate in the second EU Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum (EIPMF) and hold bilateral meetings with foreign ministers from various countries.