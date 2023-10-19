‘Earlier regimes had no vision on skill development’

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that earlier governments had no vision or seriousness about skill development among the youth.

“This cost the youth dearly despite there being demand from the industrial sector and talent in the youth,” he said.

During his tenure, when a separate skill development ministry was created, 1.30 crore youth benefitted from skill development programmes, he said, adding that tribal, poor, Dalit, backward class youths were the true beneficiaries.

Modi made these comments while virtually inaugurating 511 Pramod Mahajan gramin kaushalya vikas kendras in Maharashtra.