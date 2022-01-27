Early signs of COVID cases plateauing reported but situation needs to be observed: Govt

"Also, active COVID-19 cases and corresponding deaths are much lower during the present wave compared to earlier surges," he said.

Warning against any lax in observing Covid-appropriate behaviour, Agarwal said 400 districts have reported over 10 percent weekly Covid positivity while in 141 districts it was between five to 10 percent in the week ending January 26.

About the prevalence of the Omicron variant of coronavirus in India, he said, 1,292 cases of the latest variant of concern were found on genome sequencing in December which rose to 9,672 in January.