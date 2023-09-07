East Asia summit | Multilateral international order essential for countering geopolitical conflicts: PM

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the 28th East Asia summit in Jakarta on Thursday, said that multilateralism and rules-based international order are essential for countering geopolitical conflicts.

"The present global landscape is surrounded by challenging circumstances and uncertainties. Terrorism, extremism, and geopolitical conflicts are big challenges for all of us. Multilateralism and rules-based international order are essential in countering them. It is imperative to adhere fully to international laws, everyone's commitment and joint efforts are also necessary to strengthen the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries, as today's era is not of war," Modi said.

"Dialogue and diplomacy is the only path to resolution," he added. "Enhancing India-ASEAN connectivity is also our focus. Peace, security, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region, is in the interest of all of us," Modi elaborated.