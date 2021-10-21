Eastern Ladakh situation required stretching of equipment to limits: IAF chief

There was also the challenge of continuously rotating the manpower, to take care of their health, he said.

“As a result, over the last one year, we have realised, where we fell short, whether it was in terms of adequate clothing, shelters for people to live there. So, we have overcome all those shortages now, and I think, we are better prepared, in case there is a long haul, we are prepared this winter, much better than what we were last year,” he said.

During the 89th IAF Day speech at Hindon Airbase on October 8, Chaudhari had asserted that the IAF’s prompt actions in response to developments in eastern Ladakh last year were a testament to its combat readiness.