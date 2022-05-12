EC announces RS polls to 57 seats from 15 states

New Delhi: Elections will be held on June 10 to fill 57 Rajya Sabha seats from 15 states, with the Akali Dal likely to lose presence in the upper house and the BJP's tally to remain below 100 after touching the milestone recently.

The Election Commission on Thursday announced elections to the seats that will be falling vacant due to the retirement of members on different dates between June and August.

Prominent among those retiring are Union ministers Piyush Goyal and Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Congress leaders Ambika Soni, Jairam Ramesh and Kapil Sibal, and BSP's Satish Chandra Misra.

Members are retiring between June 21 and August 1. The BJP currently has 95 and the Congress 29 MPs in the 245-member House.