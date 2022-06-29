EC announces Vice Presidential election on August 6

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Wednesday announced the Vice Presidential election to be held on August 6 (Saturday). The date on which counting, if required, shall be taken on the same day, said the EC in an official statement.

The term of the office of Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu is ending on August 10.

The last date for the filing of nominations is July 19 and the date for the scrutiny of nominations is July 20, it said.

"As per Article 68 of the Constitution of India, an election to fill the vacancy caused by the expiration of the term of office of the outgoing Vice-President is required to be completed before the expiration of the term," the election watchdog said.