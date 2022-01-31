EC extends ban on roadshows till Feb 11; relaxes norms for public meets

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Monday extended the Covid-induced ban on roadshows, 'padyatras', vehicle rallies and processions in the five poll-bound states till February 11, but relaxed norms for door-to-door campaigning and physical public meetings for all phases.

Among the new set of relaxations, the number of people allowed for door-to-door campaigning has been raised from 10 to 20, while a maximum of 1,000 people can attend physical public meetings.

The poll panel also allowed a maximum of 500 persons to attend indoor meetings from the present 300.