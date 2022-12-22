EC proposal to reduce anonymous political donations being examined: Govt

New Delhi: The government on Thursday said that the Election Commission’s proposal to reduce anonymous political donations to Rs 2000 from Rs 20,000 is under examination.

On a question about the government’s response to the Commission’s proposal and whether such measures would usher in reforms and transparency in donations received by political parties, Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday said, “The proposal is under examination.”

Aiming for reforms and transparency in donations received by political parties, the poll panel had proposed reducing anonymous political donations from Rs 20,000 to Rs 2,000.