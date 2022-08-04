EC received 130 ‘hate speech’ complaints since 2019 LS polls

New Delhi: The Election Commission has received a total of 130 complaints against ‘hate speech’ on various social media platforms during polls in the last few years.

The poll panel data showed that a maximum (59) complaints regarding hate speech on social media platforms were received during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Thereafter, a total 34 such cases were reported during the 2020 Delhi Assembly polls.

In 2021, total 29 cases of hate speech on social media platforms were reported to the Commission during the Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry Assembly polls. Similarly, the 2022 Assembly polls of Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh saw a total eight such cases being recorded.