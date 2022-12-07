EC reviews preparations for counting of votes on Dec 8

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Wednesday reviewed preparations for the counting of votes across 116 Counting Centres in respect of Assembly polls of Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat and by-elections to 6 Assembly constituencies and one Parliamentary constituency.

While the counting of votes will begin from 8 a.m. on Thursday, one Counting Observer per Assembly Constituency has been deputed in Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat and those constituencies where bypolls were held.

Two Special Observers each in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat will be on ground to ensure the smooth counting process.

A senior official said that the Commission from time to time has issued detailed instructions and SoPs related to counting of votes, which shall also be applicable during counting of votes in respect of the above-mentioned constituencies.