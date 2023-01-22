EC to host global conference on 'Use of Technology and Elections Integrity'

The two-day conference will be inaugurated by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and the concluding session will be chaired by Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey. Election Commissioner Arun Goel will chair the first technical session.

The EC, as the lead for the Cohort on 'Election Integrity', took a collaborative approach and invited Greece, Mauritius, and the IFES to be co-leads for the cohort. It has invited International Foundation for Electoral Systems and International IDEA, apart from Election Management Bodies (EMBs) and government counterparts dealing with the conduct of elections worldwide.