ECI delegation in Maldives to oversee presidential elections

New Delhi: A delegation of the Election Commission of India (ECI) led by Election Commissioner Arun Goel has arrived in Maldives to oversee the the ongoing presidential elections.

ECI said that the three-member delegation includes Election Commissioner Arun Goel, Deputy Election Commissioner Ajay Bhadoo, and Principal Secretary Pramod Kumar Sharma.

It said that the delegation arrived in Maldives on the invitation of the Maldives Election Commission.