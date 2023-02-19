Economic pact with UAE gave boost to Indian entrepreneurs: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the comprehensive economic partnership agreement (CEPA) with UAE has given a boost to Indian entrepreneurs.

Modi said in a tweet that it has also deepened India's ties with UAE.

He was responding to a tweet by commerce minister Piyush Goyal, who had said on Saturday that February 18 marked one year of signing of India-UAE CEPA.

Goyal along with UAE's minister of state for foreign trade Thani Al Zeyoudi had co-authored an article on completion of one year of CEPA.