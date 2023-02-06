Economic resilience helped meet challenges, says PM after inaugurating India Energy Week

Addressing a huge gathering of representatives of the oil and gas industry while inaugurating the India Energy Week (IEW), Modi said that a stable and decisive government as well as sustained reforms and socio-economic empowerment helped the country to cope with global challenges.

"India's strategy towards the energy sector is based on four major verticals -- to increase domestic exploration and production; diversification of supplies; to expand alternative energy sources like Biofuels, Ethanol, Compressed Bio Gas & Solar; and to achieve decarbonisation through electric vehicles and hydrogen," he said.