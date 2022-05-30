ED arrests Delhi Health Minister in PMLA case

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday arrested Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain in connection with a money laundering case, officials said.

The ED had attached the properties of Jain’s relatives worth Rs 4.81 crore in April this year.

“Immovable properties worth Rs 4.81 crore belonging to different firms owned by Swati Jain, Sushila Jain, and Indu Jain, the relatives of Jain was attached. Akinchan Developers Pvt Ltd, Indo Metal impex Pvt Ltd, Paryas Infosolutions Pvt Ltd, Manglayatan Projects Pvt Ltd, JJ Ideal Estate Pvt. Ltd were the firms against which action was taken,” a source said.