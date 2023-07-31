ED attaches Lalu Prasad Yadav family’s properties in land-for-job scam case

New Delhi: Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached properties valued at Rs 6 crore and 2 lakh belonging to former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family members in land-for-job scam case.

The properties are situated in Ghaziabad and Patna areas of Bihar.

The central investigating agency has initiated PMLA investigation based on CBI’s FIR.

The CBI had registered a case against Lalu Yadav, the then Union Railway Minister, his wife Rabri Devi, two daughters, and 15 others, including unknown public servants and private persons.

“During the period 2004-2009, Yadav had obtained pecuniary advantages in the form of the transfer of landed property in the name of his family members in lieu of appointment of substitutes in Group ‘D’ posts in different Zones of Railways,” the official said.

A number of residents of Patna themselves or through their family members sold and gifted their land in favor of the family members of Yadav and a private company controlled by Yadav and his family.

“No advertisement or any public notice was issued for such appointment of substitutes in Zonal Railways, yet the appointees who were residents of Patna were appointed as substitutes in different Zonal Railways located at Mumbai, Jabalpur, Kolkata, Jaipur, and Hazipur.