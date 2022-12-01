ED attaches properties worth Rs 82.77 cr of suspended IAS officer

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday said it has attached immovable properties worth Rs 82.77 crore belonging to Pooja Singhal, a suspended IAS officer in Ranchi, Jharkhand.

The properties include 'Pulse Super Speciality Hospital', one diagnostics centre, 'Pulse Diagnostic and Imagining Centre' and two land parcels in Ranchi.

The ED had initiated a money laundering investigation on the basis of multiple FIRs registered by the Jharkhand police and Vigilance Bureau Jharkhand.

"Investigation revealed that Proceeds of Crime generated from the MNREGA scam in form of commission was deposited in different bank accounts belonging to Pooja Singhal and her relatives. The said POC was mixed and layered with the other unaccounted money generated by Singhal, by misusing her official position," the ED has claimed.