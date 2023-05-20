ED books fake PMO official Kiran Patel in PMLA case

"Kiran Patel, with criminal intention and by employing a high degree of forged means, impersonated himself as 'Senior Government Official' serving in PMO as 'Dr. Kiran Patel, Additional Director, PMO (Strategies & Campaigns)'. By resorting to cheating, forgery and impersonation, he has duped gullible people and also intentionally induced people to do and also to omit to do activities, under a well-knit plan for securing monetary as well as material benefits," the ED said.



The ED initiated an investigation under the PMLA on the basis of an FIR registered at a Srinagar police station under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.



The probe by the ED has also revealed that Patel was a habitual scammer and imposter as six other FIRs have also been registered against him and his family members in Gujarat for defrauding gullible people by pretending to be a "high-ranking officer" in the government and showing his political connections.



During the course of search operations, documents related to immovable properties and highly incriminating material, have been recovered and seized.