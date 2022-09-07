ED chief’s tenure extended in public interest as various cases are at crucial juncture: Centre to SC

New Delhi: The tenure of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) chief has been extended in public interest as various cases are at a crucial juncture and continuity of officers is required for their proper and expeditious disposal, the Centre has told the Supreme Court.

The finance ministry has informed the top court in an affidavit that a freshly appointed person may take time to take stock and acclimatise to the working of the new organisation.

“Extension in the term of the director of ED beyond two years and up to a maximum of five years was necessitated from the administrative standpoint wherein continuity of the head of the organisation is required for several cases which are at a crucial juncture and require historical knowledge and background for supervision of such cases.