ED Director Sanjay Kumar Mishra gets 5th extension

New Delhi: The tenure of Enforcement Directorate chief Sanjay Kumar Mishra, an Indian Revenue Service officer of 1984 batch, has been extended for another year.

His four-year-long tenure in the ED was to be completed in November 18 this year but he has been given another stint as head of the Central anti-money-laundering probe agency.

Last year, the Central government had brought an ordinance to amend the Central Vigilance Commission Act, through which Mishra’s tenure was extended till November 18, 2022.