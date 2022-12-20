ED probes 87 money laundering cases against MPs, MLAs, MLCs in last 5 years

Minister of State, Finance, Pankaj Chaudhary on Tuesday in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha said that during the last five years 59 Prosecution Complaints (PCs) have been filed before the Special Court (PMLA) which are at various stages of the trial.

The provisions of PMLA came into force with effect from July 1, 2005, and till date trial has been completed only in 36 cases by the Special Court, PMLA and the remaining 1,082 cases are at various stages of the trial.