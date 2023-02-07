ED seized Rs 859.15 Cr under PMLA in illegal loan apps cases: MoS Finance

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has furnished a list of digital lending apps (DLAs) being used by the regulated entities (REs) of RBI to the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY), which in turn has shared the list with the respective intermediary (app stores) and requested them to ensure that only the apps figuring in the list are hosted on their app stores.

This was informed by Union Minister of State for Finance, Bhagwat Kisanrao Karad, in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

Giving information on addressing the issue of money laundering through illegal loan apps, the minister saod that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has been entrusted with the task of curbing money laundering under the provisions of PML Act, 2002.