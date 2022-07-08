ED slaps Rs 61.72 cr FEMA penalty against Amnesty India, ex-CEO Aakar Patel

The federal probe agency show caused Amnesty India International Pvt. Ltd (AIIPL) with a penalty notice, issued under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), of Rs 51.72 crore, while the fine amount against Patel is Rs 10 crore.

The order has been issued on completion of the probe by the adjudicating authority of FEMA, which is a special director rank officer of the ED.

The agency alleged London-based Amnesty International sent huge amount of foreign contributions to its Indian entities (AIIPL), during November 2013 to June 2018, “in guise of business activities” to escape FCRA scrutiny”.