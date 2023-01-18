Editors Guild ‘concerned’ over amendment empowering PIB to decide veracity of news

According to the statement, the Editors Guild of India is deeply concerned by the draft amendment made to the Information Technology Rules, 2021, by the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MEITY) that gives authority to the Press Information Bureau (PIB) to determine the veracity of news reports, and anything termed ‘fake’ will have to be taken down by online intermediaries, including social media platforms. The amendment was uploaded on the Ministry’s website on January 17, 2023.

“At the outset, the determination of fake news cannot be in the sole hands of the government and will result in the censorship of the press. Already multiple laws exist to deal with content that is found to be factually incorrect. This new procedure basically serves to make it easier to muzzle the free press and will give sweeping powers to the PIB, or any “other agency authorised by the Central Government for fact-checking”, to force online intermediaries to take down content that the government may find problematic.”