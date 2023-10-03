Editors Guild flags concern over raids on residences of NewsClick journalists

Earlier, on Tuesday, Delhi Police's Special Cell carried out raids at more than 30 locations linked with the online news portal NewsClick and its journalists.

The raids came in connection with a case registered on August 17 under UAPA and other sections of IPC, including 153A (promoting enmity between two groups), and 120 B (criminal conspiracy).

Responding to the incident, the Guild, in a statement, said it was "deeply concerned" about the raids at the residences of senior journalists early this morning.