Editors Guild of India announces new executive committee

Srinagar, Oct 22: The Editors Guild of India on Saturday announced the new Executive Committee.
The members of the new committee are as follows:
Ashutosh, Co-founder and Editor, Satyahindi
Jayant Mammen Mathew, Executive Editor, Malayala Manorama
Kumkum Chadha, Hindustan Times
K V Prasad, Former Officiating Editor, The Tribune
MD Nalapat, Editorial Director, ITV Network
Naresh Fernandes, Editor, Scroll.in
Om Thanvi, Former Editor, Jansatta
Prakash Dubey, Group Editor, Dainik Bhaskar
Raghav Bahl, Editor-in-Chief, The Quint
Sanjay Kapoor, Editor, Hardnews
Shahid Siddiqui, Chief Editor, Nai Duniya
Shrenik Rao, Editor-in-Chief, Madras Courier
Suresh Bafna, former Resident Editor (Delhi), Nai Dunia
Teresa Rehman, Managing Editor, The Thumb Print
Vijay Naik, Consulting Editor (Delhi), Sakal Media Group
Special Invitees:
John Dayal, Consulting Editor, Indian Currents
Harish Khare, former Editor-in-Chief, The Tribune
Ex-Officio Members of the EC (Past Presidents):
Shekhar Gupta, Editor, ThePrint
Raj Chengappa, Group Editorial Director (Publishing), India Today
N Ravi, former Editor-in-Chief, The Hindu
TN Ninan, Former Editor, Business Standard
Alok Mehta, former Chief Editor, Outlook (Hindi)
Rajdeep Sardesai, Consulting Editor, TV Today Network
Mammen Mathew, Chief Editor, Malayala Manorama
HK Dua, former Editor, Hindustan Times; Editor in Chief, Indian Express and The Tribune
Hari Jaisingh, former Editor, The Tribune
Ramoji Rao, Chairman, Eanadu and ETV
DN Bezboruah, former Editor, Sentinel
KN Hari Kumar, former Editor-in-Chief, Deccan Herald and Prajavani