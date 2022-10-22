national

Editors Guild of India announces new executive committee

Srinagar, Oct 22: The Editors Guild of India on Saturday announced the new Executive Committee.

The members of the new committee are as follows:

Ashutosh, Co-founder and Editor, Satyahindi

Jayant Mammen Mathew, Executive Editor, Malayala Manorama

Kumkum Chadha, Hindustan Times

K V Prasad, Former Officiating Editor, The Tribune

MD Nalapat, Editorial Director, ITV Network

Naresh Fernandes, Editor, Scroll.in

Om Thanvi, Former Editor, Jansatta

Prakash Dubey, Group Editor, Dainik Bhaskar

Raghav Bahl, Editor-in-Chief, The Quint

Sanjay Kapoor, Editor, Hardnews

Shahid Siddiqui, Chief Editor, Nai Duniya

Shrenik Rao, Editor-in-Chief, Madras Courier

Suresh Bafna, former Resident Editor (Delhi), Nai Dunia

Teresa Rehman, Managing Editor, The Thumb Print

Vijay Naik, Consulting Editor (Delhi), Sakal Media Group

Special Invitees:

John Dayal, Consulting Editor, Indian Currents

Harish Khare, former Editor-in-Chief, The Tribune

Ex-Officio Members of the EC (Past Presidents):

Shekhar Gupta, Editor, ThePrint

Raj Chengappa, Group Editorial Director (Publishing), India Today

N Ravi, former Editor-in-Chief, The Hindu

TN Ninan, Former Editor, Business Standard

Alok Mehta, former Chief Editor, Outlook (Hindi)

Rajdeep Sardesai, Consulting Editor, TV Today Network

Mammen Mathew, Chief Editor, Malayala Manorama

HK Dua, former Editor, Hindustan Times; Editor in Chief, Indian Express and The Tribune

Hari Jaisingh, former Editor, The Tribune

Ramoji Rao, Chairman, Eanadu and ETV

DN Bezboruah, former Editor, Sentinel

KN Hari Kumar, former Editor-in-Chief, Deccan Herald and Prajavani

