Editors Guild of India announces new executive committee

The members of the new committee are as follows:

Ashutosh, Co-founder and Editor, Satyahindi

Jayant Mammen Mathew, Executive Editor, Malayala Manorama

Kumkum Chadha, Hindustan Times

K V Prasad, Former Officiating Editor, The Tribune

MD Nalapat, Editorial Director, ITV Network

Naresh Fernandes, Editor, Scroll.in

Om Thanvi, Former Editor, Jansatta

Prakash Dubey, Group Editor, Dainik Bhaskar

Raghav Bahl, Editor-in-Chief, The Quint

Sanjay Kapoor, Editor, Hardnews

Shahid Siddiqui, Chief Editor, Nai Duniya

Shrenik Rao, Editor-in-Chief, Madras Courier

Suresh Bafna, former Resident Editor (Delhi), Nai Dunia

Teresa Rehman, Managing Editor, The Thumb Print

Vijay Naik, Consulting Editor (Delhi), Sakal Media Group