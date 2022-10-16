Editors Guild of India holds AGM

New Delhi, Oct 16 : The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Editors Guild of India for the financial year 2021-22 was held on October 15.
According to a press note, Seema Mustafa, editor of The Citizen, Anant Nath, editor of the Caravan, and Shriam Pawar, chief editor of Sakal Media Group have been elected unopposed as President, General Secretary, and Treasurer of the Editors Guild of India respectively. ”This announcement was made by a three-member election Committee comprising Rajdeep Sardesai, Vijay Naik, and Q W Naqvi at the Annual General Meeting of the Editors Guild,” the press note added.
The Executive Committee at its meeting held on September 23 had appreciated the work done by the office bearers, including at the time general secretary Sanjay Kapoor, and had expressed the unanimous opinion that the same team of office bearers should continue for the next term.