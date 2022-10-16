Editors Guild of India holds AGM

According to a press note, Seema Mustafa, editor of The Citizen, Anant Nath, editor of the Caravan, and Shriam Pawar, chief editor of Sakal Media Group have been elected unopposed as President, General Secretary, and Treasurer of the Editors Guild of India respectively. ”This announcement was made by a three-member election Committee comprising Rajdeep Sardesai, Vijay Naik, and Q W Naqvi at the Annual General Meeting of the Editors Guild,” the press note added.