Efforts on to streamline post-Covid surge in traffic at airports: Scindia

New Delhi: Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday told the Lok Sabha during Question Hour that efforts are on to streamline passenger traffic during peak hours and festive seasons in order to avoid jams at airports and ensure that flights are not missed.

He said this while replying to a question by DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran on congestions at the country’s airports during festive seasons, and efforts being made to improve facilities at airports to handle the post-Covid surge in air traffic.

“I have had a very detailed meeting with not only our airport operators yesterday (Wednesday) but along with that with immigration and CISF personnel, and I have requested them that we must put in a plan in terms of peak hour planning for arrivals and departures, not based upon just an airport’s capability of runway take off and landings but on the whole process capability, right from when a passenger enters the airport to when he goes in for security check, baggage drop off, and then goes to the gate,” the minister said in his reply.