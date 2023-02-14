EGI expresses concern over IT surveys at BBC India offices

In a statement, the EGI said it was deeply concerned about the Income Tax surveys at the offices of BBC India.

As per news reports, BBC offices in New Delhi and Mumbai were being “surveyed” by teams from the IT department on Tuesday, February 14, 2023.

“This comes soon after the release of two documentaries by the BBC, on the 2002 violence in Gujarat and the current status of the minorities in India .The documentaries stirred political waters with the government criticising the BBC for wrong and prejudiced reportage on the Gujarat violence, and attempted to ban online access and viewing of the films in India,” read the statement, issued by the EGI.