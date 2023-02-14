EGI, PCI condemn IT 'surveys' at BBC office in Delhi, Mumbai

New Delhi: The Press Club of India (PCI) and Editors Guild of India (EGI) have strongly condemned the income tax "surveys" at the office of the BBC in Delhi and Mumbai on Tuesday.

In a statement, PCI said, "The 'surveys' are part of a series of attacks on the media by government agencies in recent times, especially against those sections of the media that the government perceives is hostile to it and critical of the ruling establishment.

"It is deeply unfortunate as this latest instance appears to be a clear-cut case of vendetta, coming within weeks of a documentary aired by the BBC on the Gujarat riots."

The PCI said that the documentary, which appears to be the immediate provocation for the raids, has already been banned on YouTube & other social media platforms.