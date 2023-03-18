Election Commission team to visit Assam for delimitation discussions

The full bench of the Election Commission, which consists of Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and two Election Commissioners Anup Chandra Pandey and Arun Goel, will visit Assam from March 26 to 28 to undertake conversations with various sections, it said.

"The Commission has chosen to visit Assam in order to ascertain the actual situation and the expectations of the stakeholders and general public regarding the ongoing delimitation exercise in the state.