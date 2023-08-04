Election on cards: Amit Shah's scheduled visit to strengthen BJP in Odisha

The BJD had earlier supported the Modi government on several issues and passing of crucial bills in the past. However, this time, the party has moved a step ahead and publicly announced its support to the Centre.

With this announcement of the ruling BJD, the political atmosphere in the state has intensified and it is being discussed across political circles and among intellectual class as what prompted the regional party to extend full support to the Centre when BJP is its principal opposition party in the state. This sudden proposed visit of Shah, who is treated as the second-most powerful leader in the BJP after Prime Minister Modi, to Odisha has added fuel to the speculations on the friendly relation between BJP and BJD at the Central level.