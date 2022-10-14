‘Electoral bonds is an absolutely transparent mode of political funding’, Centre to Supreme Court

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, representing one of the petitioners, said this is a very interconnected issue which affects democracy -- one is the electoral bonds issue and the other is whether political parties can come under RTI. Bhushan added that anybody can get foreign money by virtue of this and queried, can this be done through a money bill?

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing a petitioner, submitted that he has a suggestion, since this is an important issue, it could be heard by a larger bench.

The bench asked the Centre’s counsel for views on referring the matter to a larger bench. The petitioners’ counsel said the matter should be heard as early as possible, as state elections are coming up in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat. Mehta said this is not an election related issue. Bhushan said just before every state election electoral bonds were issued.