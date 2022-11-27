Electricity amendment bill unlikely to be tabled in Winter Session

Though the proposed legislation was immediately referred to the Parliamentary panel by the Power Minister R.K. Singh on August 8, as soon as it was introduced in Lok Sabha amid vehement opposition to it, the bill was referred to the panel for discussion only on December 21.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has given the committee three months to examine the proposed legislation and prepare a report on it.

Now with the first meeting to discuss the legislation taking place only on December 1, the panel would be in a position to prepare a report on the bill after discussion only by February 2023, when the Budget session would be on.