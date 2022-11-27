Electricity amendment bill unlikely to be tabled in Winter Session

New Delhi: The controversial Electricity Amendment Bill, 2022 is unlikely to be tabled in the forthcoming Winter Session of the Parliament, which is scheduled to begin from December 7.
The reason being is that more than three months after the proposed legislation was referred to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Energy, the panel would be holding its first meeting to discuss the legislation on December 1 -- just six days before the commencement of the Winter session. BJP MP Jagdambika Pal heads the panel.
Though the proposed legislation was immediately referred to the Parliamentary panel by the Power Minister R.K. Singh on August 8, as soon as it was introduced in Lok Sabha amid vehement opposition to it, the bill was referred to the panel for discussion only on December 21.
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has given the committee three months to examine the proposed legislation and prepare a report on it.
Now with the first meeting to discuss the legislation taking place only on December 1, the panel would be in a position to prepare a report on the bill after discussion only by February 2023, when the Budget session would be on.