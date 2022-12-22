Enemy changing with time, Centre keeping close watch: Mandaviya on Covid situation

New Delhi: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday said in the Lok Sabha the Centre was keeping an eye on the global Covid situation following the recent surge in cases in China and other countries, and since the enemy was changing with time there was a need to continue a collective fight.

The 2 per cent random sampling of all international passengers was being considered at all international airports to minimise the risk of ingress of any new variant into the country, health minister informed the House.

“In last few days, we have seen an increasing trajectory of Covid-19 cases across the world. India on the other hand has shown a continued decreasing trajectory of cases since last one year. Presently, 153 new cases on average are being reported daily across the country, but globally approximately 5.87 lakh new cases are still being reported on an average on a daily basis. A large number of cases are being reported in countries, including Japan, the US, South Korea, France, Greece, Italy. There are also media reports of a high number of cases and deaths being reported from China since the last few days,” the health minister informed the House.