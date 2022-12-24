Ensure availability of Liquid Medical Oxygen, uninterrupted supply at health facilities: Centre to states

"The availability of LMO in the health facilities and uninterrupted supply chain for their refilling should be ensured. Adequate inventory of oxygen cylinders along with backup stocks and robust refilling system is maintained", said Dr Manohar Agnani, Additional Health Secretary, in the letter to the states.

The letter further says that though the Covid cases in the country are low and not surging as of now, but to face any challenges arising in future, the operationalisation and maintenance of these medical infrastructure is ofutrnost importance.