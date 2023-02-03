'Ensure no hate speech is made': SC on Sakal Hindu Samaj event in Mumbai

After hearing arguments, the bench said it is recording Mehta's submission that if permission is applied for Sakal Hindu Samaj for holding the meeting on February 5, and if permission is granted, it will be subject to condition that nobody will make any hate speech in defiance of law and in violation of public order.



The plea filed by Shaheen Abdullah said: "The mass participation at these rallies being organised not just with the consent and knowledge of government authorities but with their active participation, pose a serious threat to the very foundation of our nation as a secular nation. The hatred being taught and the radicalisation of youth being carried out with such impunity will inevitably lead to communal disharmony and violence of an unfathomable scale across the country."



The plea said rallies have been organised by a body known as the Sakal Hindu Samaj, an umbrella body of Hindu right-wing organisations, under the banner of "Hindu Jan Aakrosh Sabha". The last such rally took place on January 29 in Mumbai and more than 10,000 people attended a rally organised by Hindu far-right groups seeking boycott of goods from shops owned by Muslims and a law against "love jihad" and "religious conversions".



"That the aforementioned Sakal Hindu Samaj will be organising yet another rally, of a similar nature, on February 5, 2023 in Mumbai. At least 15,000 people are expected to participate in the said rally. The very nature of all the previous rallies clearly indicate the kind of hate speeches that will in all likelihood be delivered at the same," added the plea.



In October last year, the apex court had directed the Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand governments to come down hard on hate speeches, promptly registering criminal cases against the culprits without waiting for a complaint to be filed.

