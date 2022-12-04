ESIC to upgrade, modernise its infrastructure: Minister

New Delhi: Acknowledging the considerable increase in the number of insured workers and their dependents coming under the ambit of the ESI Scheme, Union Labour Minister Bhupender Yadav has directed the ESIC to lay emphasis on strengthening the infrastructure.

The minister further informed that 'Nirman Se Shakti' initiative has been started to strengthen and modernise the infrastructure of ESIC hospitals and dispensaries in a phased manner.

During the meeting, Rameswar Teli, Minister of State for Labour and Employment, and Petroleum and Natural Gas said that the latest technologies are proposed to be adopted by ESIC for construction and monitoring of projects using drones and online real time dashboard.