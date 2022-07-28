Ethanol blending with petrol helped increase income of farmers: PM Modi

Himmatnagar (Gujarat): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that ethanol blending with petrol, which was 40 crore litres before 2014, has now gone up to 400 crore litres now.

The blending of ethanol with petrol has also increased the income of farmers, he said addressing a large gathering after inaugurating various projects of the Sabar Dairy near Himmatnagar town in Sabarkantha district of north Gujarat.

The Sabar Dairy is a part of Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd (GCMMF), which makes and markets a whole range of dairy and milk products under the Amul brand.

Modi said sustained efforts by his government, since it came to power in 2014, to increase the income of farmers during the last eight years are now showing results.